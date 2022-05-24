Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will report sales of $164.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.70 million and the highest is $165.00 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $126.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $689.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.60 million to $692.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $843.51 million, with estimates ranging from $816.50 million to $853.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

