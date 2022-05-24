Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.68) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RAT. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.31) to GBX 2,420 ($30.45) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($27.31) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,270 ($28.56).

LON RAT opened at GBX 2,075 ($26.11) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,005.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,914.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230 ($28.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a GBX 54 ($0.68) dividend. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($25.28) per share, with a total value of £662.97 ($834.24).

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

