Rathbones Group PLC Buys 59,763 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,763 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.4% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $657,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

