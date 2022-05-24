Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,729 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.