Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $407,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $38,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

