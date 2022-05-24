Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 657,600 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGSE)
