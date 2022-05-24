Reviewing MariMed (MRMD) & Its Peers

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MariMed to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% MariMed Competitors -162.24% -157.54% -3.52%

This is a summary of recent ratings for MariMed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 282 687 685 30 2.27

MariMed presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 272.58%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 128.05%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 30.21 MariMed Competitors $238.87 million -$88.85 million -7.62

MariMed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

