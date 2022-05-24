Reviewing Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) & Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.78% -45.94% Rezolute N/A -94.24% -65.08%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Rezolute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virpax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rezolute 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rezolute has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 664.60%. Given Rezolute’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rezolute is more favorable than Virpax Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Rezolute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.55, meaning that its stock price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Rezolute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.06 million N/A N/A Rezolute N/A N/A -$20.90 million ($3.15) -0.92

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise PES200, which enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain; AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and VRP324, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Rezolute (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, a selective and potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

