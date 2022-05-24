Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rice Acquisition Corp. II (RONIU)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.