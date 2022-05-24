Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

MSFT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.47 and its 200-day moving average is $305.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

