Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Sabre worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,914,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,230,000 after acquiring an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SABR opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

