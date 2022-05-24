Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.73). Approximately 16,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 156,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.30. The company has a market capitalization of £97.60 million and a PE ratio of 12.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Sanderson Design Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

