Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,265.66

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,265.66 ($15.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,075 ($13.53). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.72), with a volume of 117,175 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,265.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 55.40 ($0.70) dividend. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Mark Ridley sold 20,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($13.59), for a total value of £217,674 ($273,907.13).

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

