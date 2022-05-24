Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,265.66

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,265.66 ($15.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,075 ($13.53). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.72), with a volume of 117,175 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,265.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 55.40 ($0.70) dividend. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.
About Savills (LON:SVS)
Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.
Featured Articles
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.