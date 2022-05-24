Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Shares of STX stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.