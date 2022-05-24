Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,712 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Sema4 worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

In other Sema4 news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,099 shares of company stock worth $79,156.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFR. Compass Point cut their price target on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.54.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

