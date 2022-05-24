SG Americas Securities LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Bancshares by 94.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

