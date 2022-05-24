SG Americas Securities LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $328.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

ALTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Alto Ingredients news, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

