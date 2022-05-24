SG Americas Securities LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Alto Ingredients news, CEO Michael D. Kandris bought 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $328.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.37.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.