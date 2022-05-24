Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.65. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 264,814 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$242.35 million and a P/E ratio of 87.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.