Sian Herbert Acquires 23,000 Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) insider Sian Herbert bought 23,000 shares of Equals Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £19,780 ($24,889.90).

Shares of EQLS stock opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock has a market cap of £156.28 million and a P/E ratio of -61.71. Equals Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 39.04 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.89 ($1.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 129 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

