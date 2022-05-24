Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading Up 2.2%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.17. Approximately 3,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.021 dividend. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 213,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000.

