Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) Shares Up 2%

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 2,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32.

