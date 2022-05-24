Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 245,113 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Microsoft worth $1,330,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.