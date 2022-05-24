SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $698.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will report sales of $698.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $656.45 million and the highest is $741.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $656.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.74.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.