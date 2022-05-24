SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,011 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SomaLogic worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SomaLogic by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,052,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 883,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,894,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGC stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

