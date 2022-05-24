Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sonos were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Sonos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.