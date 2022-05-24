Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Up 0.1%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 33,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 7,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

