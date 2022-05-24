Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

