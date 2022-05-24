Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $95.13.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWX. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

