SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.71. 8,544 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.