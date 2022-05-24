Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 265.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,154 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

