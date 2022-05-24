Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.68

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.68 and traded as low as C$60.74. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$61.56, with a volume of 1,233,366 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83. The stock has a market cap of C$36.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

