Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Purchases £17,800 in Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) insider Simon Scott purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($22,398.39).
LON SLP opened at GBX 89.06 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £243.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Sylvania Platinum (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.