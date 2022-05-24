Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Purchases £17,800 in Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) insider Simon Scott purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($22,398.39).

LON SLP opened at GBX 89.06 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £243.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Sylvania Platinum (Get Rating)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

