Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,750 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

