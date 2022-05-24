Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.1% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

