TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,344 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,473,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Parsons by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after buying an additional 77,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 35.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 137,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

