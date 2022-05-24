TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,731 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 230.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,130.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -11.65.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

