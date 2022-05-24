TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFBS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

