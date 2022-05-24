TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Morphic worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Morphic during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,063,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 116,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morphic by 96.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morphic Profile (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

