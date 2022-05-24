TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,345 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of MGE Energy worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

