TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,798 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,160,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.32.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

