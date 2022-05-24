TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,745 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of IGM Biosciences worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

