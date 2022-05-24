TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 177,251 EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,041,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,596,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $1,951,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRX stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29. EQRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

