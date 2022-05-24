TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 82,498 Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Pardes Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,229,000.

PRDS opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

