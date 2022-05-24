TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

WTRG opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

