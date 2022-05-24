TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

