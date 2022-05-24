TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.