TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 242.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $93,661,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,895,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,701,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,724,000 after buying an additional 1,342,542 shares during the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYCR stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -30.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

