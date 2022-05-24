TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 828,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 65,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NJR stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

