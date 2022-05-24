TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Photronics worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Photronics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,905,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 108,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Photronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,781 shares of company stock worth $476,318 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $950.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

